Dierks Bentley notched his 21st No. 1 hit as his collaboration with Hardy and Breland reached the coveted chart position. To celebrate the success of "Beers on Me," the country artist "picked up a round" for some of his fellow artists.

In a video posted to Instagram, Bentley takes a swig from a red plastic cup — the unofficial universal sign for beer — and passes it along to Hardy, who does the same before passing it to Breland. Thanks to the magic of social media, this continues with Craig Morgan, Riley Green, Chris Janson (who's probably drinking Mountain Dew instead), Jordan Davis and Travis Denning, who then throws his cup at Ross Copperman.

"Beers on Me" is the first No. 1 hit for Breland and just the second for Hardy. The trio wrote the drinking song alongside Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Luke Dick during a writing retreat in Colorado. Breland also produced the track with Copperman.

In a separate post, Bentley thanked Breland and Hardy for making the song what it is. He also extended his gratitude to everyone who had a hand in the song and its success. It sounds like he has a lot of beer to buy for a lot of people.

Fans still have plenty of opportunities to see the song performed live, as Bentley will be doing a 2022 summer leg of the Beers on Me Tour. Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning will be on the road as supporting acts. The show gets on the road May 27 and will wrap on Sep. 11.

Maybe Bentley will load up the beer truck and hand out some cold ones like he did in the music video for "Beers on Me." He, Hardy and Bentley released the video in October of 2021, and to be honest, who wouldn't want to see that truck roll into town?