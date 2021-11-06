Dierks Bentley Says ‘It Would Be Nice’ to Finally Win CMA Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley has been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year in the CMA Awards many times, but he's never actually won. In a new interview, Bentley says "it would be nice to win," joking that it would help him prove a point he's been trying to make for a long time.

According to the CMA Awards website, Bentley has been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year nine times, going all the way back to 2006. He's nominated again in 2021, and in an interview with Audacy's Gunner and Cheyenne, he says that while "I'm super grateful for each one," he'd like to finally win this time around.

"I've been telling people for years I'm a better singer than Chris Stapleton, and no one believes me," Bentley jokes, adding, "If I had this hardware that's backed by scientific data, people might actually start believing me when I say, 'Yo, I've been telling you I'm a much better singer than Chris Stapleton, and look, I have this plastic trophy here to prove it.' It would really help put an end to the argument because I just don't understand how people don't understand that."

"it's hard to be in a category with him... but I am super honored to be nominated," Bentley adds.

Bentley is also nominated for Music Video of the Year in the 2021 CMA Awards, which are set to air live on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). He will also take the stage alongside Breland and Hardy to perform their current collaboration on "Beers on Me."

