Country newcomer Dillon Carmichael knows that if he wants to get to the top of the proverbial country music totem pole, he needs to watch what some of those before him have done to achieve their major success.

The "Son Of A" singer stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat with host Evan Paul, where he revealed the great lengths he goes to do just that.

"I go see shows all the time and I have notes in my phone," Carmichael said. "I just go see 'em, nobody even knows I'm there. I don't even go backstage or anything, I don't even wanna tell them that I'm there."

When pressed further for which artists he has notes on, Carmichael said, "I've got Wallen."

Naturally, we want to hear what one professional singer has to say about another's performance, so we asked for the specifics.

Carmichael pulled out his phone, clicked on notes and then started spilling.

"Notes from Wallen show. Attendance, 30K. Phoenix, Arizona. Thanking the fans for standing in the heat all day."

"I thought was super cool, because you're showing them that you care about them. It's like, 'I know y'all stood out there all day in the heat, all day, 120 degrees in Phoenix, Arizona, to see me perform,'" he gushed. "I thought that was super cool."

Carmichael continued with his notes on Wallen's show.

"He said, 'I had dreams of playing baseball someplace like this,' it's where the Diamondbacks play, relate to him with sports."

It's interesting to hear how such small details can mean so much to a crowd, and a fellow country artist took notes.

"He introduced his band, and really showed his appreciation to his band and stuff. Spent most of his time on the catwalk. Meaning, he walks out on the catwalk and he stays there for like 45 minutes. He don't go back every song and get a drink or nothing, he goes out on the catwalk and looks his fans straight in the eye, for several minutes."

Carmichael noted one possibly negative thing about Wallen being that close to the fans for so long.

"It sparks the thing where they feel more inclined to throw stuff at him, which then he acts like he's upset about it, but at the end of the day it ends up going viral."

Carmichael joked that maybe he should spend more time out on the catwalk like Wallen does, so someone can throw something at him and make him go viral.

