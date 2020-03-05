The Dixie Chicks have revealed the release date for their first new studio album in 14 years. The Grammy-winning country trio of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire will release Gaslighter on May 1, they announced on Wednesday (March 4) — the same day they dropped the title song and lead single from the project, "Gaslighter."

The trio spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the new music, revealing that "Gaslighter" was the first song they wrote with producer Jack Antonoff. The angry, vengeful breakup song set the tone for the entire album.

"At the time we thought we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers, and we wrote with him and we're like, he needs to produce it and this needs to be the sound for this album," Strayer says. "'Cause it was just, he blew us away, and it was such a fun song to start with."

Maguire attributes the Chicks' long break to their collective nine children.

"I'm finding out that teenagers are a lot harder than babies," she says with a laugh. "Not any easier."

"Babies pull you off the road," Maines says, adding, "teenagers push you back on.”

Gaslighter will be the trio's first album since they released Taking the Long Way in 2006. That project was their first since negative comments Maines made about then-President George W. Bush during the runup to the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. The backlash from those remarks damaged the Chicks' career and resulted in country stations banning their music across the U.S. The group returned to the U.S. for their first stateside tour dates since then in 2016, and they recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on "Soon You'll Get Better," a track on her new Lover album.

Maines revealed in an interview in September of 2019 that the Dixie Chicks will also tour arenas in 2020. No dates have yet been announced.

Why Were the Dixie Chicks Banned, Anyways?