The Dixie Chicks draw back the bow and fire with "Gaslighter," their scorned lover's lament and the first new song from the trio since 2006.

Natalie Maines and company begin a new era by taking aim at a cheating lover — perhaps her ex-husband, although the actor is never specifically mentioned — and they hit the bullseye. There are details aplenty in each verse of the structurally idiosyncratic new song (go ahead and google "Natalie Maines' boat"), but it's the lead singer's trauma and resentment that will scale to their audience.

This isn't a "look on the bright side," winking kind of done-me-wrong song. The Dixie Chicks' "Gaslighter" could be interpreted as a play on words, as it's both a reference to how the protagonist was fooled and what she does for revenge: Pours on the gas and lights it.

Producer Jack Antonoff lays down a simple, playful track that spotlights the group's harmonies at each chorus and Maines' pain in the verse. You're tempted to dance to "Gaslighter," if not for the ball-busting message the 45-year-old delivers with zero sense of sarcasm. That kind of mixes what this group has done across their career. Perhaps their new Gaslighter studio album (available May 1) is going to be an amalgam of emotions and sounds?

Surely it's too soon to tell, but the upcoming project promises to be revealing and very personal, perhaps to a fault. Emotion leads during "Gaslighter," as lyrically it's not the Dixie Chicks' best effort, but when a feeling is so palpable, every word doesn't need to fight for its life on the page.

Did You Know?: When the Gaslighter album drops on May 1, it will mark 14 years between albums for the Dixie Chicks.

Dixie Chicks' "Gaslighter" Lyrics:

Chorus:

Gaslighter, denier / Doing anything to get your ass farther / Gaslighter, big-timer / Repeating all the mistakes of your father.

We moved to California and we followed your dreams / I believed in the promises you made to me / Swore that night, till death do us part / But you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie / Hollywood welcomed you with open doors / No matter what they gave you, you still wanted more / Acting all above it when our friends divorced / What a lie, lie, lie, lie, lie.

You're such a ...

Repeat Chorus

Gaslighter, you broke me / Your sorry but where's my apology / Gaslighter, you liar.

Thought I wouldn't see it if you put it in my face / Give you all my money, you'll gladly walk away / You think it's justifiable, I think it's pretty cruel / And you know you lie best when you're lying to you / Because boy I know exactly what you did on my boat / And boy that's exactly why you ain't coming home / Save your tired stories for your new someone else / Because they're lies, lies, lies, lies, lies.

Repeat Chorus

Gaslighter, you broke me / Your sorry but where's my apology / Gaslighter, you liar.

Just had to start a fire, had to start a fire / Couldn't take yourself on a road a little higher / Had to burn it up, had to tear it down / Tried to say I'm crazy, babe we know I'm not crazy that's you / Gaslighting, you're a lie-lie-lie-liar / Oh honey, gaslighting, you made your bed and then your bed caught fire.

Gaslighter, I'm your mirror / Standing right here until you can see how / You broke me, yeah I'm broken / You're still sorry and there's still no apology.

Repeat Chorus

Gaslighter, you broke me / Your sorry but where's my apology / Gaslighter, you liar.