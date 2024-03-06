The Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Selling Spectacular $8.5 Million California Estate — See Inside! [Pictures]
The Chicks singer and frontwoman Natalie Maines is selling off her stunning California estate for just a fraction under $8.5 million, and pictures show a lavish property that's a fitting home for a country music superstar.
Maines has listed her 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 5,380-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles for $8,495,000, which is significantly more than the $5.6 million she paid when she purchased the place in 2007, according to online property sites.
The Chicks vocalist's stunning estate sits on just under one acre of very private, gated property just off of Mandeville Canyon, and it offers breathtaking views in every direction. Built in 1953 and extensively renovated, the mid-century modern home offers seamless transitions from indoor to outdoor living. The generously sized great room includes high ceilings and walls of glass, and there's also a chef's kitchen that steps directly into the family room, as well as to the rear of the property.
Other amenities of the home's open floor plan include:
- A large primary suite with a walk-in closet and attached office.
- A lavish outdoor pool and spa area with a waterfall, water slide, lounge area and pergola.
- A large motor court and 2-car garage.
- A greenhouse.
Richard Stearns at Compass Realty holds the official listing on Maines' stunning California estate. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the lavish property, and keep scrolling to see inside the luxurious homes of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert Reba McEntire and more of country music's most prominent female singers.
