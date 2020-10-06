In March, Dolly Parton revealed that she'd already started making plans for how to celebrate her 75th birthday, which will happen on January 19, 2021. The country superstar shares during a conversation on 60 Minutes Australia that she's hoping to mark the big birthday by recreating her iconic Playboy cover from 1978 — maybe.

During a recent interview with the Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on BBC Radio 5, Parton once again confirmed that she's still interested in a 75th birthday photo shoot — as long as it's tasteful, of course.

"I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they [Playboy] want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside," the singer tells the show's hosts (quote via People.) "So yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it."

During her 1978 appearance on the cover of Hugh Hefner's iconic lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Parton donned the traditional Playboy bunny costume with a few personal touches. In addition to the strapless, low-cut black leotard and bunny ears to match, she sported sparkly rhinestone cuffs and a white bowtie.

During her March 2020 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, where she first raised the idea of another Playboy shoot, the singer said she thought it would be a fun, full-circle moment to return to the magazine she first posed for at the age of 32.

"I thought it'd be such a hoot if they go for it, I don't know if they will. I could be on the cover again when I'm 75," she said. When asked if she'd pose for the magazine wearing the same costume as she did in her 1978 issue, Parton said it was certainly a possibility.

"I could probably use it, maybe. Boobs are still the same!" the singer went on to say. "I'm kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age much. When I'm 90, I'll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair."

Parton also said she had no plans to retire, adding that she will likely make music for the rest of her life. Since giving that interview in March, she's stayed true to her word. In fact, last Friday (Oct. 2), the singer dropped her first holiday album in 30 years, called A Holly Dolly Christmas.