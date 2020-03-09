Dolly Parton turned 74 in January, and it's not lost on her that her next trip around the sun will be a milestone. To celebrate her 75th birthday, Parton wants to recreate her iconic Playboy cover from 1978.

When appearing on Sunday's (March 8) episode of 60 Minutes Australia, Parton revealed how she wants to ring in 75, as well as her plans for retirement, making it very clear that she does not plan to retire anytime soon.

"Well, I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 [and] I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine," the country icon insists.

Playboy

Parton last appeared on the cover of Hugh Hefner’s men's magazine when she was 32, sporting a costume that emulated the recognizable Playboy bunny, with bunny ears, a bow-tie and cuffs.

"See, I did Playboy magazine years ago," she explains to 60 Minutes, and, "I thought it’d be such a hoot if they go for it, I don’t know if they will. If I could be on the cover again when I’m 75."

Asked if she would wear her iconic 1978 costume again, Parton says she might.

"I could probably use it, maybe. Boobs are still the same!" she says. "I'm kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. When I'm 90, I'll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair."

Parton won't retire, and she'll likely never be done making music. In January she revealed that she plans to release new music even after she dies.

