Dolly Parton Celebrates Her Birthday in Her ‘Birthday Suit’ [Picture]
Fans, friends and the many from the country music community recognized Dolly Parton's birthday with messages of good cheer on Wednesday (Jan. 19). The singer took it all in and revealed she was celebrating in her "birthday suit."
Parton's birthday suit belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame. The photo the legendary singer shared finds her fully clothed in a hot pink satin suit jacket and skirt. Red lace peeks from the hem and sleeves, and the look is adorned with the most unique brooch. A wave of multi-color beads hangs from a delicate gold butterfly and matching flower. This throwback picture finds the singer with a bit of a smile on her face, as should be the case for her birthday.
"Just hangin' out in my birthday suit," Parton writes. See the look below:
Parton then replied to her own photo, thanking fans and friends for the many birthday wishes on her 76th birthday. It's a long list that includes Tim Mcgraw, Clint Black and Alan Jackson. Maren Morris shared a video clip of her Highwomen group singing with Parton.
Several stars recognized Parton's importance in the genre. For example, Tanya Tucker called Parton an icon in her birthday post. Others, like Loretta Lynn, shared a personal memory or simply wished her the best year of her life.
It's certainly going to be a busy year for Parton. The singer shared a new song called "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" on Jan. 14 as she revs up to drop her Run, Rose, Run album on March 4. The album is a companion to her book, a thriller novel written with James Patterson that's also called Run, Rose, Run. The book drops on March 7.