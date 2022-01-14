Dolly Parton salutes the dreamers and schemers who bring Nashville's music scene to life in her new song, "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans." The fun new track dropped on Friday morning (Jan. 14), and the country icon draws on her own life experience for a song that's equal parts memoir and advice column for aspiring country singers.

The song's opening verse finds the narrator suiting up to make the trek to Nashville, which they're determined to do even if they have to flag down an 18-wheeler for a ride. It's a song about big dreams, surely, but it's also about the underlying grit and determination that it takes to make it against all of the odds.

"Big dreams and faded jeans / Fit together like a team / Always busting at the seams / Big dreams and faded jeans / Just my old guitar and me / Out to find my destiny / Nashville is the place to be / For big dreams and faded jeans," Parton sings in the chorus.

She delivers the inspirational lyric with her usual ebullience over a mid-to-up-tempo acoustic guitar figure, augmented by a shuffling electric guitar and a loose-feeling arrangement.

"Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" is Parton's first single from her upcoming Run, Rose, Run album, which is set for release on March 4.

The album is a companion piece to Parton's thriller novel by the same title, which she wrote in collaboration with bestselling author James Patterson. The book is due on March 7.

Did You Know? Kelsea Ballerini is joining Parton to narrate the audiobook for Run, Rose, Run.

Dolly Parton, "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" Lyrics:

Put on my jeans / My favorite shirt / Pull up my boots / And hit the dirt / Finally doing something I've dreamed of for years / Don't know quite/ What to expect / A little scared / But what the heck / My desire is always greater than my fear

CHORUS:

Big dreams and faded jeans / Fit together like a team / Always busting at the seams / Big dreams and faded jeans / Just my old guitar and me / Out to find my destiny / Nashville is the place to be / For big dreams and faded jeans

Put out my thumb / And wish for luck / To hitch a car / A semi truck / Sooner or later one will catch me in their beams / Then I'll be on my way at last / Find a future / Lose a past / Waiting silent as the passion in me screams

REPEAT CHORUS

BRIDGE:

May the stars that guide my eyes / Guide my path and be my light / And may God provide the means / To accomplish my big dreams

REPEAT CHORUS

Like the song / Bobby McGee / I'm just longing to be free / Take me where I wanna be / Big dreams and faded jeans / And there are many just like me / With big dreams and faded jeans

