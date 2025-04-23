A rustic cabin in California that previously belonged to Dolly Parton and her late husband, Carl Dean, has sold for $800,000, just weeks after Dean's death at the age of 82.

Parton's former 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot cabin in Idyllwild, Calif., went on the market for $678,000 on March 20, 2025, according to online property sites.

The secluded rural property sold for $800,000 in a deal that closed on April 21.

That final selling price breaks down to $444 per square foot.

According to Realtor.com, Parton "cherished the charm of Idyllwild for many years" before letting the property go in July of 2024.

Highlights of the stunning rural property include:

Custom gates from renowned artist Dore Capitan.

High ceilings with exposed beams.

Oversized windows.

A stone fireplace centered around a massive boulder.

A very large deck for entertaining and outdoor dining.

Carl Dean died on March 3 at the age of 82. He and Parton had been married nearly 60 years. His cause of death remains undisclosed, but various reports indicate he battled Alzheimer's and dementia in his later years.

Parton turned to social media to post an emotional statement after her husband's death, writing, "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all of the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss my beloved husband Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know that it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

