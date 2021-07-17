Dolly Parton has added two more Emmy Awards nominations to her long list of career achievements. The multi-faceted singer-songwriter, author, producer and TV and movie personality earned two nominations in the 2021 Emmy Awards for her 2020 Netflix Christmas movie, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

The film received nominations in the categories of Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. Parton turned to social media to react to the good news on Wednesday (July 14), writing, "#ChristmasOntheSquare is up for two @TelevisionAcad #Emmy nominations! Feel the love of Christmas in July, and stream today on @netflixfamily."

She added a heart emoji to the post.

The holiday film aired on Netflix beginning in November of 2020. A Netflix trailer describes the film by saying, "Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown's land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?"

In addition to Parton, the film also stars Treat Williams and Christine Baranski.

Parton has scored significant success through partnering with Netflix in the past. Her 2016 Netflix film Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love received a nomination for Outstanding Television Movie, and the "These Old Bones" episode of her Netflix series Dolly Parton's Heartstrings was also nominated in that category in 2020. Her 2018 movie Dumplin' was also a hit for the streaming network.

The 2021 Emmy Awards are slated to take place on Sunday, Sept. 19, and air live on CBS and Paramount+.

