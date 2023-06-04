Dolly Parton Remembers Songwriter Cynthia Weil: ‘I Owe Her Such a Debt of Gratitude’

Dolly Parton shared an expression of gratitude to Cynthia Weil -- one of the songwriters behind her hit "Here You Come Again" -- on Saturday (June 3), following the news of Weil's death on Thursday (June 1.)

Weil -- a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- and her husband Barry Mann wrote dozens of hit songs over the course of their lengthy career and musical partnership. In 1975, they wrote "Here You Come Again," reportedly for Brenda Lee. Lee passed on the song, and B.J. Thomas cut it for a record instead, but it was Parton's version that became popular, landing at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

"Here You Come Again" propelled Parton's crossover revolution, proving her appeal to a pop audience while still including steel guitar and other country touches that kept her firmly cemented in her home genre.

The magnitude of that song still looms large in Parton's mind, and after hearing that Weil had died, she shared a remembrance to express her thanks to the songwriter behind "Here You Come Again."

"I was so sad to hear that Cynthia Weil had passed. She was one of the greatest writers of all time and I owe her such a debt of gratitude because she and her partner, Barry Mann, wrote my first million selling song 'Here You Come Again,'" Parton wrote.

"So, I have always been grateful and will be eternally grateful to her," the singer continued. "I'm sure she'll be missed by all the ones that love her and always be appreciated for all of the wonderful music she left behind."

Weil died on Thursday at the age of 82, and no cause of death has as yet been announced. A statement from her daughter Jenn describes Weil as "the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for."

"She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music," the statement goes on to say.

Arguably the best-known song Weil and Mann wrote is "You've Lost That Loving Feeling," recorded by the Righteous Brothers. In the '60s, they wrote hits for the Ronettes, the Drifters, the Animals and many more. Country-leaning artists who have recorded songs written by Weil include Linda Ronstadt, Donny & Marie Osmond and Elvis Presley.