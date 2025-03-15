Dolly Parton Makes First Public Appearance After Husband’s Death [Pictures]
Dolly Parton has made her first public appearance since her husband, Carl Dean, died at the age of 82.
The country icon turned up in person at the 2025 opening of Dollywood on Friday (March 14), putting aside her personal troubles to smile and wave at fans who had traveled from all over the country to be there.
Parton's official social media accounts shared video of the legendary entertainer waving to fans as they enjoyed opening day:
The appearance marks the first time Parton has appeared in public since her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died.
Carl Dean died on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82. He and Parton wed in May of 1966, so they were just months away from their 59th anniversary at the time of his death.
Dean's cause of death has not been disclosed, but various reports have speculated that he battled Alzheimer's in the last years of his life.
Parton revealed in a 2022 interview that she would probably never tour again, citing her need to remain close to home because "something could happen."
Parton turned to social media to share an emotional statement after her husband's death, writing, "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all of the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss my beloved husband Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know that it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."
Parton also posted a very special song that she dedicated to her husband's quiet strength and support over the years titled "If You Hadn't Been There."
