Dolly Parton lost her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, on Monday (March 3), but their love continues on. The country icon looks back on their life together and his support in a powerful new love song titled "If You Hadn't Been There."

What Is the New Song Dolly Parton Wrote for Her Late Husband, Carl Dean?

Parton turned to social media late Thursday night (March 6), sharing a new song titled "If You Hadn't Been There," a piano-based ballad that celebrates her husband's unsung role in her life.

"Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end," Parton wrote to accompany the song. "They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him."

Parton also shared a throwback picture of the couple that fans had never seen, since Dean insisted on maintaining a very low public profile over the decades.

Parton married Carl Dean on May 30, 1966. They were just months from celebrating their 59th anniversary when he died on March 3 of undisclosed causes.

What Has Dolly Parton Said About Her Husband's Death?

Parton turned to social media on Thursday (March 6) to comment on her husband's passing, sharing a "love note" to all who have supported her in the days since:

This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all of the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss my beloved husband Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know that it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.

What Are the Lyrics to Dolly Parton's New Song for Her Late Husband, Carl Dean?

Read the lyrics to "If You Hadn't Been There" below:

If you hadn't been there, where would I be? Without your trust, love and belief / The ups and downs we've always shared / And I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there.

If you hadn't been you / Well who would I be? You've always seen the best in me / Your loving arms have cradled me / You held me close and I believed.

Chorus: I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there / Holding my hand, showing you care / You made me dream more than I believed / And I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there.

Bridge: And you were my rock / A soft place to land / My wings, my confidence / You understand / Your willingness beyond compare / No I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there.

I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there / Pushing me on when I was scared / I thank God and you for your loving care / And for giving me love with more to spare / You made me climb and top the stairs / I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there.

