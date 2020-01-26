Dolly Parton and For King & Country took home the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for their collaboration on "God Only Knows," on Sunday (Jan. 26).

The Australian duo comprised of Joel and Luke Smallbone remixed their song "God Only Knows" to include Parton in 2019, after several other remixes with Timbaland and Echosmith.

Parton was not present during the Grammy's Premiere Ceremony, where this award — and many others — were handed out, but the duo took the stage to share their gratitude.

Watch: Top 5 Moments From the 2020 Grammy Awards:

For King & Country began by thanking everyone for their donations and prayers to their home country of Australia, which recently suffered devastating bush fires, and asked for support to heal. Ironically, Sunday, Jan. 26, is also Australia Day, and their parents were in the audience to support their children on what was a big day.

"When we stepped in to write this song, we were all walking through really hard moments. As many of you writers know, when that happens you tend to put something on paper so you can reach out to people who are going through the same circumstances," Joel explained. The Christian duo wrote the song alongside Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds and Tedd Tjornhom, who were also there to celebrate the win.

"To dear Dolly Parton, who is an incredible human being, it's one of the great moments of our career to collaborate with her and her team," he continued. "I talked to her manager's sons in Sunday school, they were kind enough to reach out to her and play her the song. But she said something on a call, she said, 'I love this song because it's reaching to the marginalized, to the depressed, to the suicidal, which is all of us at some point."

"And then she said this, in her Dolly accent, 'I want to take this song from Dollywood to Hollywood to Bollywood,' and we did it."

The 2020 Grammy Awards air live on CBS at 8PM ET. Tanya Tucker, Blake Shelton and Billy Ray Cyrus will perform.