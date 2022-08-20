A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit.

According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.

It most recently sold in December of 2021 after spending 12 years on and off the market, finally selling for $849,000.

Built in 1941, the house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the wooded, gated 2.4-acre property also includes a detached storage building. The stucco home's other amenities include an eat-in kitchen, carport, covered porch and patio, deck, a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a great room large enough for plenty of entertaining and dual heating and cooling units.

As a home of historical significance, the residence opened its upstairs in later years as a bed-and-breakfast called Dolly's Retreat, while the detached studio served as the hub for an online business. Marketing materials from 2019 touted the possibilities for the detached studio, which has its own AC and bathroom, to serve as a venue for weddings, family reunions or even a museum.

Property records list an LLC as the current owners of the property, but it's not clear if the new owners are planning anything Dolly Parton-related for the property.