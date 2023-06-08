Dolly Parton Now Holds 10 Guinness World Record Titles

Is there anything Dolly Parton cannot do? At 77 years young, the veteran country singer has been hosting awards shows, writing books and singing in holiday specials. And lately, she's been setting new world records.

There's not too much empty space on Parton's list of accolades, but there's certainly room for not one, not two, but three new Guinness World Records titles. This brings her overall total of record holdings to 10.

"I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Record title,” the singer-songwriter says.

Here are Parton's newest record-breaking achievements:

Most studio albums released by a female country singer (65 albums)

Most entries on the Top Country Albums chart by a female artist (48 entries)

Longest span of No. 1 hits on the Top Country Albums chart by a female artist (43+ years)

The "9 to 5" singer's first album, Hello, I'm Dolly, was released in 1967, with her most recent offering, Run, Rose, Run, arriving in 2022. She'll bump that total number of albums up to 66 this fall with the release of her first rock album, Rock Star, which only make her record harder to top.

Parton's first Top 10 album came in 1968 with a project she worked on with Porter Wagoner, titled Just Between You and Me. Her 48 collection of songs to land in the Top 10 came in 2022 with Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection. Of the 48 albums to chart in the Top 10 of the Top Country Albums chart, eight were No. 1 hits.

The first chart-topper was the album New Harvest... First Gathering, which arrived in 1977. Her most-recent No. 1 was A Holly Dolly Christmas in 2020. She sits behind Johnny Cash (50+ years) and Merle Haggard (48+ years).

Here's a list of the Guinness World Records Parton already held:

First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony)

Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist (51)

Most No. 1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (25)

Most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (109)

Longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (35+ years)

Most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (7)

Most decades with a top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (6)