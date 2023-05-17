Dolly Parton Explains Why Mick Jagger Isn’t on Her Rock Album

Mick Jagger's name doesn't appear on the list of collaborators on Dolly Parton's upcoming Rock Star album, but that's not for lack of trying.

Parton tells ET Canada that both she and Jagger were hoping to make it work, but scheduling and some back-and-forth over song choice ultimately kept them from ever making it to the studio.

"He didn't say no. He was doing an album. We just kept trying to figure out the song. I wanted to do 'Satisfaction,'" Parton explains.

And the mid-1960s Rolling Stones classic did wind up on the Rock Star tracklist, just not as a duet with Jagger.

"I did it, but I did it with Pink and Brandi Carlile, and it turned out fantastic, so I was kinda glad he didn't sing that one," the country legend goes on to say.

"But then I wrote one in his field, and he didn't care for that one," she reveals. "I just trying to come up with songs, and he kept trying to find time to do something, but then we ran out of time."

It's hard to imagine any artist saying no to a song Parton wrote just for them, but even without a Jagger collaboration on the project, Rock Star is still teeming with legendary guest performances from acts like Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Sting.

Rock Star is due out on Nov. 17. Parton debuted the first single, an original track called "World on Fire," onstage at the 2023 ACM Awards earlier this month.