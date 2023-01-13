Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’

Dolly Parton shared a thoughtful message in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a statement, which she shared to Facebook, Parton offers love to Priscilla Presley and addresses the late Elvis and Lisa Marie.

"Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time," Parton writes in the post.

"Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you," she adds. "Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love you."

Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday after suffering a full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., TMZ reported. Paramedics performed CPR at her home and she was administered epinephrine. She was later placed in a medically-induced coma and on life support.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, revealed news of her death on Thursday evening. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Elvis Presley, born to the rock 'n; roll superstar and Priscilla on Feb. 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn. She had four children herself: Riley Keough, 33, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, and a son, Benjamin Keough, who preceded her in death.

