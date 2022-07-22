Dolly Parton is one of the most recognizable artists on the planet, and her influence spans well beyond country music. Singers in all genres have covered her work, and now one of her hit songs is being reimagined as a reggae song.

"Two Doors Down" — which Parton released in 1978 — has been given an island twist for a new project called Country Goes Reggae. This new version is more laid back than its original and features classic reggae instruments, with a strong bass line and peppy horns. It feels oddly upbeat despite its downcast lyrics.

This one is probably best listened to with an umbrella drink in hand.

Parton is one of several country artists whose music is featured on Country Goes Reggae. Other tracks include Toby Keith's "Red Solo Cup," Alabama's "Pass It On" and Jimmie Allen's "Make Me Want To." It's the vision of a few Jamaican musicians and engineers — brothers Christian and Frank Berman and Ron Oehl — who call themselves Positive Vibrations. The idea came from a trip to Negril, Jamaica, in 2019, after hearing American country music blasting from a passing car.

The country-reggae mashup will be available on Friday (July 22).

Positive Vibrations' Country Goes Reggae Tracklist:

1. "Eyes on You" feat. Chase Rice

2. "Make Me Want To" feat. Jimmie Allen

3. "Red Solo Cup" feat. Toby Keith

4. "I Like the Sound of That" feat. Rascal Flatts

5. "Two Doors Down" feat. Dolly Parton

6. "Smile" feat. Uncle Kracker

7. "Things a Man Oughta Know" feat. Lainey Wilson

8. "Boots On" feat. Randy Houser

9. "Pass It on Down" feat. Alabama

10. "Ready to Run" feat. Alexandra Kay

11. "Save It for a Rainy Day" feat. Landon Parker