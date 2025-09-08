A good song becomes a great song when Dolly Parton joins Zac Brown Band's "Butterfly."

Seriously though, how often has that been the case?

The country legend seems to be amid a collaboration era. After pairing up with Sabrina Carpenter for "Please Please Please" earlier this year, she said "yes" to Brown and his bandmates for a song from the upcoming Love & Fear album.

Post Malone and Lainey Wilson are two more contemporary artists she's leant vocals to lately.

How Old Is Dolly Parton?

Parton is pushing 80 (born Jan. 19, 1946), but she's still more versatile than artists one-third her age.

On paper, the lyrics to "Butterfly" seem pulled from a motivational poster, but premature criticism would dismiss the Dolly effect.

"Butterfly, you will see / You’re so much stronger than you think you are / You just have to believe / You can fly, mend your wings / Any moment you can free yourself / And fly out of the darkness, butterfly," Brown and Parton sing at each chorus.

Listen through the key change to fully appreciate this recording.

Dolly Parton's Best Duets

Our friends at The Boot once ranked Dolly Parton's best duets and put "Islands in the Stream" with Kenny Rogers at No. 1. There's little argument to be made for another, but that's hardly her only great duet.

"Everything's Beautiful (In Its Own Way)" with Willie Nelson is very memorable, as is "Rockin' Years," her 1991 hit with Ricky Van Shelton.

Related: What the Heck Happened to Ricky Van Shelton?

Out-of-genre collabs with Norah Jones ("Creepin' In") and Miley Cyrus (a cover of "Wrecking Ball") deserve mention, as does Parton's Grammy-winning collaboration with Pentatonix. They covered her signature song "Jolene," and it was an epiphany.

Modern fans will point "When I Get Where I'm Going," her 2005 hit with Brad Paisley. That example is most comparable to "Butterfly" in the way her vocals make a very good song great.

Poke around YouTube and you'll find a dozen more Dolly Parton duets. If there's a miss in the category, we never spotted it.

Zac Brown Band Dolly Parton Jeff Kravits, FilmMagic Via Getty Images loading...

While it's not totally clear how Parton and Brown teamed up, it's quite possible the seed was planted at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony when ZBB acted as Parton's backing band for the night.

Zac Brown Band, Dolly Parton "Butterfly" Lyrics:

Innocence doesn’t last for long / But whatever don’t kill you makes you strong / Night is always darkest right before the dawn / So you can let down your armor guard gotta / Make room for who you are / The calloused hands that had held on to your heart / Gotta be pulled apart.

Pre-Chorus

Like reflections on white powder snow / Your light was always bound to be shown / There’s a beauty in your eyes / It’s a wonder to behold.

Chorus (Brown and Parton)

Butterfly, you will see / You’re so much stronger than you think you are / You just have to believe / You can fly, mend your wings / Any moment you can free yourself / And fly out of the darkness, butterfly.

Every branch broke on your family tree, you know you’re / Better than what they couldn’t be / You don’t have to practice anything that they preach / Those that don’t matter often mind / And Those that mind don’t matter / Don’t you pass them by / Oh you’ll learn in time.

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus

There’ll be times when your faith is gone / Give it one more day / Keep holding on / Oh it’s not what they say / It’s what you believe / That’s gonna break the chains / Changing you to what you’re gonna be.

Repeat Chorus