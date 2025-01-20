Here’s Why Donald Trump Pulled Carrie Underwood Close After Her Inauguration Performance
When Carrie Underwood finished singing "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (Jan. 20), she went to shake hands with the new president and he pulled her in close.
At first glance it appeared he had something to say to the singer. Cameras caught Trump's wife Melania watching and his son looking on with a look of apprehension. Vice President J.D. Vance was giddy over what was taking place.
Fans figured they'd have to wait awhile to hear what he told Underwood, but maybe not!
- On Monday (Jan. 20), Donald Trump became the 47th President of the United States of America.
- Underwood performed "American the Beautiful" after his inauguration speech.
- Her performance was pushed back and then delayed further by technical difficulties.
Onsite photographers snapped a picture that showed Trump wasn't whispering in the country star's ear, but going for a kiss hello. See for yourself:
The exchange between singer and president wasn't smooth. After shaking hands with Joe Biden, she crossed the aisle and shook Trump's hand and then tried to pull away to shake Vance's hand. The new president held on, however, and he leaned in, so Underwood leaned in a second time.
That's when Trump brought his lips to her right temple and planted a kiss on her head.
Husband Mike Fisher and at least one of her sons (we think Isaiah) were on hand for the performance and afternoon celebration. Cameras also caught the trio looking quite familial, with Lee Greenwood just behind them.
So far, Underwood hasn't commented on her performance or the experience of playing for a president.
