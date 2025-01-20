When Carrie Underwood finished singing "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (Jan. 20), she went to shake hands with the new president and he pulled her in close.

At first glance it appeared he had something to say to the singer. Cameras caught Trump's wife Melania watching and his son looking on with a look of apprehension. Vice President J.D. Vance was giddy over what was taking place.

Fans figured they'd have to wait awhile to hear what he told Underwood, but maybe not!

On Monday (Jan. 20), Donald Trump became the 47th President of the United States of America.

Underwood performed "American the Beautiful" after his inauguration speech.

Her performance was pushed back and then delayed further by technical difficulties.

Related: Watch Carrie Underwood Sing at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Onsite photographers snapped a picture that showed Trump wasn't whispering in the country star's ear, but going for a kiss hello. See for yourself:

Carrie Underwood Kiss Donald Trump Kevin Lamarque, Getty Images loading...

The exchange between singer and president wasn't smooth. After shaking hands with Joe Biden, she crossed the aisle and shook Trump's hand and then tried to pull away to shake Vance's hand. The new president held on, however, and he leaned in, so Underwood leaned in a second time.

That's when Trump brought his lips to her right temple and planted a kiss on her head.

Husband Mike Fisher and at least one of her sons (we think Isaiah) were on hand for the performance and afternoon celebration. Cameras also caught the trio looking quite familial, with Lee Greenwood just behind them.

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Getty Images loading...

So far, Underwood hasn't commented on her performance or the experience of playing for a president.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.