Donny Osmond Recovering After Undergoing Surgery

Donny Osmond is at home and resting after undergoing surgery to repair his right shoulder.

The veteran singer and entertainer posted to social media on Friday (Jan. 4) to share a photo of himself with his right arm set in a sling, and what appear to be ice packs set all around it. He's wearing a sweater and a scarf in the photo, and he made a joke about the situation as he filled his fans in.

"Turns out dancing accidents aren’t so convenient after all," Osmond writes. "I’m home after a successful shoulder surgery and settling in for some serious #RestandRecovery. My only complaint about the day: my doctor gave me the cold shoulder."

The 61-year old entertainer didn't go into details about how he got the injury, but he has been starring with his sister Marie Osmond in a long-running show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas called Donny & Marie, which features the famous sibling duo performing hits from over the decades, as well as some flashy choreography. According to Osmond's Facebook page, that run of shows will resume on Feb. 5.

Osmond shot to fame as a teen singing sensation with a string of hits in the '70s that included "Sweet and Innocent," "Go Away Little Girl" and "Puppy Love." He and his sister starred together on TV's The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976-1979 on ABC, and they have worked together frequently over the ensuing decades. In 2011 they released an album titled Donny and Marie that went over well with country audiences. They promoted the project via interviews with several publications, including the Boot.

News of Osmond's surgery and recovery comes just over a week after the Osmonds' youngest brother, Jimmy, suffered a stroke while onstage performing the role of Captain Hook in a production of Peter Pan in Birmingham, England, on Dec. 27. Donny and Marie Osmond both turned to social media to ask their fans to pray for their 55-year-old brother.