Donny Osmond is a grandfather — again. The former teen idol's son Chris and his wife, Alta, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday (Nov. 24), naming her Aussie Rae Osmond.

Closer Weekly reports that the 62-year-old singer, actor and entertainer turned to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) to share a series of photos of the adorable new arrival with her mother and father.

“Thanksgiving is extra special this year. Aussie is here and she is so beautiful!” Osmond writes to accompany the pictures. “In the words of my musical hero, Stevie Wonder, ‘Isn’t She Lovely!'”

Chris Osmond, 29, also shared the good news via social media, writing, "Today I am overcome with so much gratitude and love for my beautiful family. God has blessed us with an angel ... Words cannot express the love we feel for this little one. Just in the last two days she’s brought a whole new meaning to life for Al and I. This truly is what it’s all about right here! We’re excited to be taking her home today. I can’t think of a better way to spend Thanksgiving!"

Donny Osmond shot to fame as a teen singing sensation with a string of hits in the '70s that included "Sweet and Innocent," "Go Away Little Girl" and "Puppy Love." He and his sister Marie starred together on TV's The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976-1979 on ABC, and they have worked together frequently over the ensuing decades. In 2011 they released an album titled Donny and Marie that was aimed at country audiences. They promoted the project via interviews with several publications, including the Boot.

Osmond also made news when he appeared as the Peacock on The Masked Singer in 2019. Closer reports that he has 10 other grandchildren from his other sons; Donald Osmond, Jr., Jeremy Osmond and Brandon Osmond. The singer and his wife, Debra, also have a younger son, Joshua.