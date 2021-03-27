Duane "Dog" Chapman's upcoming series, Dog Unleashed, has been canceled before it ever aired, after the streaming service that was slated to broadcast the program alleged that the reality TV star engaged in unspecified actions that constituted a breach of contract.

Dog Unleashed was slated to premiere on April 1 on a newly launched streaming platform called Unleashed Entertainment. According to Deadline, the show featured Chapman, who rose to reality TV fame on Dog the Bounty Hunter, tracking down the most hardcore criminal offenders in the country, including rapists, murderers and child molesters.

In a statement to Taste of Country and other media outlets, Unleashed Entertainment President and CEO Mike Donovan says the streaming company made the decision to cancel the show before it airs "with a heavy heart."

"We greatly respect the incredible work of Duane Chapman (AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter) tracking down and bringing fugitives to justice," Donovan states. "Unfortunately, Unleashed Entertainment received reports of actions taken by Mr. Chapman during the show’s production that breach our contractual agreements."

The statement goes on to say that Unleashed Entertainment conducted a "thorough investigation, including the review of hours of audio and video material," before ultimately deciding to close down production on the unaired show "permanently."

"Mr. Chapman was given an opportunity to take part in the inquiry, but chose to not participate," Donovan adds.

The statement does not clarify what the company uncovered in its investigation, nor does it accuse Chapman of any specific actions. But the statement departs sharply from the reality star, concluding, "Unleashed Entertainment is not your average platform. Our values drive our programming. We stand for equality and justice, and we will not be associated with projects that are not congruent with these values. Though it saddens us to part ways, we cannot in good conscience continue to work with those who do not share our values.”

Donovan and Unleashed Entertainment declined further comment when contacted by Taste of Country. Chapman has not commented publicly on the news of the cancellation. Taste of Country reached out to Chapman's representative for comment and had received no answer at the time of publication.

As of Saturday morning (March 27), Unleashed Entertainment's website had removed any mention of Chapman, though the address is still www.dogunleashed.com. A clip of the trailer for Dog Unleashed still appears on the Dog the Bounty Hunter YouTube channel.

Dog the Bounty Hunter ran for eight seasons on A&E before wrapping in 2012. Chapman and his wife, Beth, subsequently stared in a spinoff for CMT titled Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. Chapman most recently appeared in Dog's Most Wanted on WGN America in 2019. That show aired for one season and chronicled Beth Chapman's death from cancer.

