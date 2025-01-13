‘Duck Dynasty': A Legend Is Leaving the Duck Commander Crew

The Duck Dynasty team is bidding farewell to a man who's been employed by the Duck Commander brand for a quarter of a century: John Godwin.

Godwin, a decoy technician and duck call builder who also appeared on the reality TV series about the business that aired from 2012-2017, announced his retirement on a Jan. 9 episode of the group's podcast Duck Call Room.

"25 years, that's enough," Godwin said on the episode, adding that he was "ready to go fishing."

In the week since his last day, he adds, he's fished "four days out of the six," and that he's made some great catches during his time out on the water.

But Godwin's also keeping busy with a long list of errands and chores from his wife Paula, who he jokes is "a little lippy" about telling him what needs to be done around the house.

Duck Dynasty family member Lisa Robertson also celebrated Godwin's retirement with a social media post where she acknowledged all the time he'll now be spending ticking off his wife's to-do list.

"Get ready for some honey-do's! You know Paula Godwin can't let you just sit around eating Bon-bons!" Lisa jokes.

Endless relaxation may not be in the cards for Godwin, but at least a few "Bon-bons" are in order after 25 years of service, and Lisa celebrated his hard-earned leisure time by posting a photo of Godwin in a blow-up hot tub.

"Luv u!" she adds. "Thank you for your dedication to Duck Commander!"

During his time in the Duck Dynasty family, Godwin worked with Phil, Si, Willie and Jase Robertson, plus several more duck specialists in the Duck Commander roster.