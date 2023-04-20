The Duck Dynasty Robertsons (Phil and Kay) are going to need an even bigger Thanksgiving table this year, as a second grandchild is expecting a baby. John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate shared they'll be having a third baby.

The little boy or girl is due in the fall and follows John Shepherd (Oct. 2019) and Ella Kathryn (April 2021). In November of 2022, younger sister Sadie Robertson revealed she was expecting her second baby in May of 2023. In March, she shared that the little girl's name will be Haven Belle.

Both John Luke and Mary Kate McEacharn-Robertson appeared on Duck Dynasty, but John Luke was one of the principal characters in a show that followed the quirky family and their business. The new arrivals will give Willie and Korie Robertson at least seven grandchildren, including two from Rebecca, who they consider family even though they came to know her through a student exchange program.

"Full hands, full hearts," Mary Kate wrote on Instagram of a picture of her with her husband and kids, alongside a baby carriage with ultrasound photos. "Excited for this fall."

Willie and Korie have six kids, including adopted son Rowdy and adopted son Willie Robertson Jr.

Daughter Bella married Jacob Mayo in June 2021.

Alan, Jase and Jep Robertson are Phil and Kay's other two sons. In 2020 he learned he had an adult daughter named Phyllis from a previous relationship.

John Luke and Mary Kate share many photos and videos of their family through her Instagram page. In fact, that's how they announced their previous two pregnancies and baby births. John Luke identifies as the owner of Railway Coffee and director of Camp Ch-Yo-Ca.

