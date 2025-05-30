Will ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ Get a Second Season? Here’s What We Know

The Robertson Family is back on television. Duck Dynasty: The Revival premieres on A&E on Sunday (June 1), giving fans of the original series a chance to reconnect with their favorite duck-calling community.

The original Duck Dynasty ran for 11 seasons, with the last episode airing on April 5, 2017. The new edition promises to catch everyone up on the Robertsons and their family business, Duck Commander in Monroe, La.

With one season taped and preparing to air, many fans are wondering if there will be a second season, or if the revival will be a one-and-done.

Will There Be a Second Season of Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

Cast member and podcast host Sadie Robertson chatted with Taste of Country recently about the upcoming revival. She not only revealed that there will be a second season, she said it's already in the works.

"Season 2 we are actually already filming," she spills. "There's more cast members from the original show on Season 2."

Which Robertsons Will Be on Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

The Robertson family was already quite large, but now that the kids have grown up and started their own families, the clan is downright massive.

While Season 1 will catch us up on many of the original cast members, there are still quite a few who will be missing.

Looking at the trailer, we can expect to see Willie and Korie Robertson, Sadie, Uncle Si Robertson, John Luke Robertson, Zach Dasher and several others.

Who Is Missing From Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

Season 1 of Duck Dynasty's reboot will do some heavy lifting when it comes to updating fans on the cast, but there are some key players who will be missing.

It was already confirmed that Phil Robertson would not be a part of the new series — he has since died after dealing with some major health problems.

In addition, Jase and Jep Roberston will not be featured in the show's first installment, but it's not because there is any bad blood in the family. It's just that they have moved on from the family business, which is what the show centers around.

"My mom actually runs a lot of things up here at Duck Commander," Sadie explains to Taste of Country. "I have all of my podcast and Live Original team work out of Duck Commander. My brother, John Luke, works for my mom's production company at Duck Commander. My sister manages the whole Duck Commander store, so the next generation works here."

But don't rule them out for future seasons. As Sadie says, "there's more cast members" who will be a part of the second season.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival airs Sundays at 9PM ET on A&E Network starting June 1.

