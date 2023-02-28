Two People Hospitalized After Crashing the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Car

Two people are being treated for injuries they sustained in a single-car crash involving an iconic 1969 Dodge Charger used in the Dukes of Hazzard, according to a statement on Facebook from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District in Branson, Mo.

According to the statement, first responders arrived at the scene of the crash at about 1:30PM on Sunday (Feb. 26). Two occupants were in the car at the time of the crash, which took place on Historic 165 Highway around the west side of Branson. Both riders were transported to a hospital; their conditions were not immediately available.

Photos of the crash show that the historic vehicle also sustained significant damage to the hood and driver's side of the front of the car. Known as "The General Lee," the vehicle appeared in almost every episode of the Dukes of Hazzard, and could frequently be seen being driven by Bo and Luke Duke, who led "The General" in a variety of police chases, stunt jumps and more over the course of the TV series.

The car was also known for its signature horn, which plays the beginning of the song "Dixie," as well as its bright orange paint and distinctive exterior, including a Confederate battle flag painted on the roof of the car.



Though the Dodge Charger involved in the crash is a historic artifact, it's not the only "General Lee" out there. According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District's post, the damaged vehicle is one of many: 309 cars were built for the original run of the Dukes of Hazzard between 1979 to 1985, and an additional 26 "General Lee"s were constructed for the 2005 remake of the show.

See the Cast of The Dukes of Hazzard Then and Now: