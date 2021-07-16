Dustin Lynch has just released two new tracks that will get fans looking for a dance floor and someone to dance with. As his current single with MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You," continues to rise, the genuinely country “Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena” show off a tender side with effortless vocals and romantic stories.

In “Not Every Cowboy,” the singer is doing his best to convince his love interest that he’s not just a typical cowboy. He addresses all of the infamous cowboy traits, like loving and leaving, and assures her that he’s not that kind of guy. The Zach Crowell-produced tune was written by Casey Brown, Parker Welling, Conner Smith and Heather Morgan, and reminds us not to judge a book by its cover.

The track features gentle fiddles, stripped-down acoustic guitars and a believability that is undeniable. You can almost see the conversation and have to think that she will believe what he’s singing.

Crowell also produced “Pasadena,” a nostalgic looking-back song that tells a story of a love that has come and gone, but still lingers on. Changing choruses carry the story through a magical weekend to the present day, where he wonders if she still thinks of him and Pasadena. Lynch wrote the bittersweet song with Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndall.

"I would say that the [new] material shines light on a part of my life and my lifestyle that I haven't really [explored before]," Lynch told Taste of Country and other press during a Zoom event in April.

He's been working toward a new album, he added, but he's not sure when it will be complete.

"I don't know if we'll get an album completed for this year. That is a goal of mine. I would love it, and I think we're getting closer, but as you guys know, I don't like to put the bow on top until it's perfect," Lynch stated. "I'm working toward that goal, and I guess we'll have a crumb trail leading to it 'til then."