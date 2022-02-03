The love story between Noemi (Gratiela Brancusi) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) on 1883 is coming into focus as the show begins the second half of its season. Brancusi recently opened up about all of it, including her off-screen interactions with Tim McGraw (James Dutton), Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton) and more.

Prior to landing the role of Noemi on 1883, Brancusi was a theater veteran with very little television or film experience. Her journey to the show is unusual but — as you'll hear during this episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast — perfect for the woman she plays. They have quite a bit in common.

Brancusi spoke to Taste of Country's Sterling Whitaker, and this week he joins host Adison Haager to talk about it. Other highlights of the interview include her opening up about the love scene she filmed for Ep. 6, and how Mother Nature was not on her side. She also shared that she and Hill became very close, and McGraw (James Dutton) was a "hoot."

"I so love Faith," she shares. "I became close with Faith. This is the one common thread that I blame Taylor (1883 creator Taylor Sheridan), is that he's managed to put this cast together and everyone is so kind. They're just the most kind people I've met. This is Faith's first job, too, and yet she was just always there, sort of making sure that people are taken care of ... it was like her mother spirit."

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars including Sam Elliott, McGraw and Hill, plus Yellowstone stars including Cole Hauser and more. Also, check out some of our recent video recaps and analysis below and join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com.

New episodes of 1883 drop on Sundays on Paramount+.

