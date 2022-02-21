‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: The Greatest ‘1883’ Mystery Solved

The largest looming question around Yellowstone origin story 1883 was just answered. It involved Elsa Dutton, daughter to James and Margaret Dutton as played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

It also involved a group of Native Americans and an arrow through the teen's midsection. For two months we've wondered if this scene — first shown during the season premiere — was a dream, or if it was a scene from some distant future. Mostly, we wondered if she'd survive. On Sunday, viewers got answers, and in this new episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes sort through the emotions to find the truth as it pertains to this show, and future Yellowstone franchise stories.

The story of Ep. 9 of 1883 is fairly straight-forward, but if you don't want spoilers, come back to the podcast in a few days after you've watched the Paramount+ Western drama. There are still quite a few unknowns, like Shea Brennan's (Sam Elliott) fate and how the Duttons get to Paradise Valley in Montana. Answers are coming into focus, however, even if Oregon is not for this group of travelers.

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars like Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus Yellowstone stars like Cole Hauser. Also, check out some of our recent video recaps and analysis below and join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com.

