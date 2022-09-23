Dutton Rules Podcast: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Has to Be Messing With Us, Right?

Now Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is just messing with us because he can.

A flurry of cast announcements for Yellowstone prequel 1923 clears up a few details about the Dutton family tree while adding a few wrinkles that seem ... superfluous. Finally, we know who "Spencer" is. If you recall, he was the second, younger boy seated at the Dutton family table in a Yellowstone flashback sequence from Season 4.

Logically, we all assumed that he was James and Margaret Dutton's (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) son, but logically, we also assumed that Harrison Ford would play an older James Dutton in 1923. Only one of these two things is true.

During this episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone and 1923 Podcast, host Adison Haager and Billy Dukes drill deep to explain how the second prequel ties 1883 together with Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. There's also talk about who Beth Dutton's new friend may be and what country singer Lainey Wilson will bring to the show in November.

Finally, what would a Yellowstone conversation be without a good conspiracy theory? This week's topic is which core Yellowstone cast member will die in Season 5. It's not guaranteed that Beth, Kayce, Jamie or someone else will be written off, but a tragedy seems long overdue, right?

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars including Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus Yellowstone stars including Cole Hauser.

