Dwight Yoakam is headed back to the big screen in Clint Eastwood's latest film, Cry Macho. The trailer for the film — which Eastwood produced and directed in addition to starring in — is out now.

Cry Macho is based on the N. Richard Nash novel of the same title. The movie tells the story of a retired rodeo star on a journey to and from Mexico as he attempts to bring a young man back to his father.

Yoakam stars as the boy's father, the rodeo star's ex-boss, who has hired Eastwood's character to take the trek and rescue the boy from his alcoholic mother. As Eastwood’s character travels with the boy, he begins to question the things he thought he knew, including his definition of masculinity, and eventually finds a new perspective.

“A story of being lost… and found,” touts the film’s tagline.

“This macho thing is overrated,” Eastwood’s character says in the trailer. “Just people trying to be macho to show that they’ve got grit. That’s about all they end up with.”

Cry Macho is a film that was about 40 years in the making. After 20th Century Fox rejected the story twice as a screenplay, the script was then converted to a novel. After the success of the novel, the original screenplay was again pitched to Fox (as well as several other studios), this time with a successful outcome.

In addition to his prolific career in music, Yoakam has acting, writing and producing credits under his belt. Though his acting resume is lengthy, this is his first project since 2018, as his film career has slowed a bit over the last decade.

Cry Macho is set for release by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters on Sept. 17, 2021. In addition to the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on HBO Max for 31 days.

