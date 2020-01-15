Eli Young Band Announce 2020 Tour With Special Guests High Valley

Eli Young Band have shared their tour plans for the new year. The "Love Ain't" hitmakers will be headlining the aptly titled Eli Young Band 2020 Tour, which is set to begin on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) and will conclude in April.

High Valley will be opening for Eli Young Band during select dates of their tour.

The Texas foursome is scheduled to make several appearances, with their first being the tour's opening night in Denver.

"After taking some time off over the holidays to regroup and reset, we’re so ready to get back to rockin’ on the road," says EYB frontman Mike Eli. "We’ve been rehearsing a new show and new songs, and we can’t wait to share all of it with our fans!"

All 15 dates of the Eli Young Band 2020 Tour are listed below. Presales begin Wednesday (Jan. 14), while the public will be able to purchase tickets beginning on Jan. 17. Tickets can be found on the band's official website.

The Eli Young Band recently wrapped up a successful year with 2019. The band played a run for Chris Young on his Raised on Country Tour. Their single "Love Ain't" also become a huge hit last year, peaking at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in May of 2019. Eli Young Band also released a new song called "Break It In," which serves as the lead single for their upcoming album.

Eli Young Band's 2020 Eli Young Band Tour Dates:

Feb. 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium*

Feb. 15 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre*

Feb. 22 – Murray, Ky. @ CFSB Center

Feb. 29 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort

Mar. 6 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Mar. 7 – Miramar Beach, Fla. @ The Village Door Music Hall

Mar. 8 – Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

Mar. 13 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues Dallas*

Mar. 14 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ George's Majestic Lounge

Mar. 15 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ George's Majestic Lounge

Mar. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Mar. 20 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live*

Mar. 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's*

Apr. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland*

*With High Valley