The Sweet Reason Why Ella Langley Keeps $100 in Ones at Her Home

Ella Langley never forgets her roots, and that's why she's never throwing out her coffee can stash of $100, all in ones.

The singer's currently in the middle of a move, and she took the chance to show off her wad of ones to her followers — and explain the sentimental backstory behind them. Turns out, these particularly dollar bills are worth a whole lot more than $100 to her.

"Is it just normal money? Yes. But to me, no," she explains in a social media video, waving her stack at the camera. "To me, this is the last $100 I made in [a] tip jar."

When she performed for tips, Langley says, she used to bundle her singles until she reached $100 increments. The last time she ever packaged $100 together, she kept it as a memory of "pretty much where I started this whole thing from."

Even though it was the last money she made from tips, that didn't mean that everything was smooth sailing for Langley financially after her tip jar days were behind her.

"You don't know the amount of times I have wanted to spend this $100, and needed to spend this $100, and did not do it 'cause I had faith in myself," she admits. "And it paid off."

Last year marked a banner year for Langley, bringing her a busy tour calendar, high-profile opening slot for Morgan Wallen and a No. 1 hit with her Riley Green duet "You Look Like You Love Me."

Next up, Langley is gearing up for her 2025 Still Hungover Tour, which kicks off this weekend in Athens, Ga.