Ella Langley Is Still a Redneck at Heart

Musically, Ella Langley had a stunning year in 2024.

Her song “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green took home Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards in November — it was a smash and really propelled Langley’s career.

Ahead of the CMA Awards, we asked the Alabama native what's something redneck she still does, even though her life now might look more flashy and glamorous than before.

"I just bought a pellet gun, because I have a rodent issue and the neighborhood will not take care of it," she explains.

“I walked out the other night and my dog got sprayed by a skunk ... that pissed me off.”

Langley is not afraid to take matters into her own hands, so when another furry intruder entered her backyard, she was done.

"There was a possum walking on the fence the other night and it scared me so bad," she shares. "I almost peed my pants, so I ordered a pellet gun, and I’m going to take care of it myself."

However, Langley jokes that she might need to keep her new purchase on the down-low.

"I'm going to take care of it myself … but don’t tell the neighborhood."

With the success of "You Look Like You Love Me" and the obvious onstage chemistry between Langley and Green, rumors started to swirl that the two might be dating. They both insist that's not the case.

"Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met," she says, skirting around that. "He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him. It's cool to see Alabama people winning!"

Nope — there's no truth to the rumors, she insists.

"We’re not dating," Langley firmly states. "We’re just good friends."

Langley will soon be gearing up to join Green on his Damn Country Music Tour. Those shows begin in March.