Ella Langley says she "doesn't know what to say" after an onstage gaff during a recent stop as direct support to Riley Green's Damn Country Music Tour.

Langley was the third of four acts performing that night — of course, Green's set was last — and Wyatt McCubbin and Vincent Mason performed first in the night. So when Langley got onstage, of course, she shouted out the artists who were onstage before her.

Only it wasn't Mason's name that she called out into the crowd — it was Hudson Westbrook's.

Westbrook, another rising star, is currently busy on other tours: He's got gigs with Ian Munsick and Parker McCollum this year, as well as some solo shows, according to his tour calendar. But he's definitely not out on the road with Langley and Green.

After the fact, Langley took to social media to issue a public apology.

"I made an oopsie, and the problem is, the oopsie was so strange, because I have no idea why," she admits in a video that looked like it might have been filmed on her bus after the show.

Langley recounted that after she called Westbrook's name, the crowd cheered, but they seemed a little "confused."

"Anyway, so, public apology and — sorry. Sorry Vincent!" she continues, cracking up. "Hudson, shoutout to you, and then Vincent, sorry."

Fortunately, both Mason and Westbrook seemed to take the moment in stride. "Literally who is Vincent Mason," Mason jokes in the comments section of Langley's post.

"I'll take the shoutout any day," Westbrook adds.

Read More: Ella Langley Admits the ACMs Were the Best + Worst Day of Her Career

Langley's video also shows a clip of her apologizing to Mason personally after the show. "I don't even know what to say!" you can hear her saying in that clip, as Mason responds, "It's okay," and pulls her in for a hug.

"I'm not used to having openers perform for me at all. I'm used to being the first one. Sorry," she adds at the end of the video.