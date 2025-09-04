Around the 2025 ACM Awards in May, Ella Langley opened up to fans about mental health struggles she'd been experiencing.

It was a roller coaster year for her emotionally, and in August, she decided to take a break, postponing several shows to focus on her health because she was feeling "more run down than ever."

She went completely dark, until Thursday (Sept. 4), when she popped up on Instagram with a series of snapshots that show how she spent her time off.

“Couldn’t be anymore grateful to have had some time to slow down and see all of the amazing things happening in my life," she begins in her caption.

She shared a whopping 19 photos and video. Many are of her family, time spent on her back porch and riding a horse in the rain.

She also had bonfires and read her bible. Romans 5:3 was highlighted in her bible — that's a verse touching on how suffering brings perseverance.

Langley has clearly felt the quick highs of the music industry, as well as the deep lows that come with fame and success.

"I have the best family and friends a girl could ask for. Truly," she adds in her social media caption. "Thank y'all for allowing me this time too and all of the messages that were sent in love and support.”

In conclusion, she tells fans: "Time to get back to it." Her next planned concert is Sept. 7 in Madison, Illinois, and it's full steam ahead from there, with performances scattered through early November.

What Has Ella Langley Said About Her Mental Health?

During an interview with Taste of Country Nights earlier this year, the "You Look Like You Love Me" hitmaker pulled back the curtain on her struggle with her mental health and imposter syndrome.

She'd been asked about her brightest and darkest career days thus far.

"I'm gonna say that both of those is the same day, probably the awards show," she said, speaking of the ACM Awards. "I just had a tough week that week, I know I've expressed that."

"It's just the disease of my family, really," she continued. "I think it's important to talk about it and to share that just because I might seem like I'm on the top of the mountain right now, it doesn't look like that all the time."

When Did Ella Langley Take a Break From Touring?

In a black-and-white text post on Aug. 11, she let fans know she needed to take a break from the road.

She didn’t specify the exact details of what she was struggling with, but told fans in a lengthy post that she needed to focus on her health — mental, physical and emotional.

"After a lot of thought, I've made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health — mind, body and heart," she wrote. "I want to be fully present for all the moments a head and I know I can't do that without first taking care of myself,"