Elvis Presley was an avid gun owner — when he died in 1977, the rock 'n' roll icon was reported to have owned 37 firearms, including one machine gun. He even had his own target practice range at his Graceland home.

If you take the tour at Presley's Graceland, you can see some of his most prized guns on display.

And now, you can own one of those guns: Presley's Smith & Wesson Model 53 double-action revolver — which was gifted to him in November 1976, just 9 months before he died — is going up for sale.

ElvisRevolver Rock Island Auction Company loading...

This was not just any ordinary gun that one could walk into a gun store and purchase — this particular weapon was originally manufactured in 1974, then returned to the Smith & Wesson factory in 1976 to undergo its transformation into a Russell Smith masterpiece, specifically for Elvis Presley.

It doesn't get more personalized than this: The revolver has a bald eagle holding a 13-star Betsy Ross American flag on one frame, a gold minuteman flanked by stars on the other frame, plus the Liberty Bell on the back strap. Even people who aren't gun collectors are expected to be trying to land this item at auction, as Presley was, and still is, an American icon.

The drawings and customization plans for the revolver are also included, as well as pictures of the gun taken at the time of delivery to the King.

Elvisrevolver Rock Island Auction Company loading...

The auction will be held Aug. 26 through Rock Island Auction Company. The gun is expected to fetch anywhere between $60K-$90K.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

PICTURES: See Inside Elvis Presley's Spectacular $5.65 Million Honeymoon Hideaway The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,695-square-foot Palm Springs hideaway where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon has sold for $5.65 million. Designed by renowned architect William Krisel, the lavish, futuristic estate earned the distinction of the "House of Tomorrow" from Look Magazine in 1962.

Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley was nine years old when her father Elvis Presley died in 1977. This gallery of rarely seen family pictures shows how fond the rock n' roll legend was of his little girl.

On Jan. 12, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest. Like her father, she leaves behind a young family.