In his new music video for "Heart on Fire," Eric Church travels back in time for a journey through his own impressive career.

Directed by Reid Long, the clip shows Church inserting a VHS tape labeled "2006-2019," which then flashes a warning that reads: "DO NOT MANIPULATE COPYRIGHTED MUSIC VIDEOS."

As the video progresses, fans can see that those words were a cheeky nod to the 'deep fake' technology used to edit Church's previous music videos, including those for “Two Pink Lines,” “Mr. Misunderstood” and “Springsteen.”

The digitally-edited clips make it appear as though those clips of Church — captured years earlier — show him singing the lyrics to "Heart on Fire." It all builds up to a present day performance of the track, featuring vocal powerhouse Joanna Cotten and the rest of his seasoned backing band.

"Heart on Fire" is Church's third single from his seventh studio album Heart & Soul, which was released in April. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is tied with Chris Stapleton for the most nominations at the 2021 CMA Awards, which will be held Nov. 10 in Nashville.

Church is currently out on the Gather Again Tour, a lengthy headlining tour which has dates scheduled across the U.S. through summer 2022. Although his entire band is vaccinated, Church performed solo for the tour's Oct. 8 and 9 tour stops after multiple band members contracted COVID-19.

You can find a full list of live dates at Eric Church's official website.