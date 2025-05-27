Eric Church had a surprisingly snarky response for a fan who told him he's getting married soon.

"Don't do it," the country singer replied.

The moment came during a surprise cameo from Church at his bar, Chiefs, in Nashville. After doing two back-to-back, sold-out shows at The Pinnacle, the "Hands of Time" singer decided to stop by his bar for a drink and to play a few songs for the crowd.

A video shared to Church's social media shows him navigating the crowd, signing autographs and jumping onstage with his guitar. As the country veteran presses through the mob of fans, one man shouts his exciting news.

"I'm getting married, Eric!" he yells in the video below, while pointing at his left ring finger.

That's when Church gives him the ill-fated advice with a chuckle.

Eric Church's Surprise Appearance at Chiefs Bar

While Church was on hand for the opening of his Nashville watering hole, Chiefs, he hasn't made a public appearance there since. Over the long holiday weekend, however, the country songwriter made a surprise cameo.

He looked quite a home in his bar and was happy to immerse in the crowd with a drink in his hand. Church also sang a few songs, including "Over When It's Over" with Joanna Cotten.

Who Is Eric Church's Wife?

When it comes to marriages, Church has one of the more successful relationships in country music: He and his wife Katherine have been married for 17 years.

Katherine Blasingame was a music publisher when the two met through work.

"She was in the music business before I was," Church told Taste of Country in 2012. "She was trying to hook me up to write with one of her writers that she represented, that was how we met."

The two wed on Jan. 8, 2008 in the mountains of Church's home state of North Carolina. He wrote a song by himself, called "You Make It Look So Easy," for their nuptials.

The "Springsteen" singer and Katherine also have two children. They welcomed Boone McCoy in Oct. 2011 and their second son Tennessee Hawkins, aka "Hawk," in Feb. 2015.