Tim McGraw's 52nd birthday wish from wife Faith Hill just can't compare to what she did for his 50th. In 2017, Hill led a massive singalong — frankly, reliving this moment makes us wish they'd tour together again.

The birthday wish came during a tour stop in Indianapolis, just one day before his actual 50th birthday. Two others joined McGraw onstage (presumably it was their birthday) and the arena all sang in unison to the trio. It was a special moment caught on camera and re-aired in the above Taste of Country video.

The couple regularly celebrate one another's birthdays on social media with songs, old school pictures or more candid shots from present day. That's the direction Hill went with in 2019, sharing a selfie that features McGraw in the background, grinning:

"Happy Birthday my love," she writes. It's not clear where the lovers are, or were, when this photo was taken, but it looks a bit more tropical than Nashville.

McGraw is currently working on new music and preparing for both a book tour and a string of spring and summer tour dates. He'll be on the road through September, but it's not clear if a new album will be released by then. "Thought About You" is his current single.

Hill does not have any tour dates listed at her official website. It's not known what's next musically for the 51-year-old after she and McGraw released The Rest of Our Life in 2017.

