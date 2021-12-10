Faith Hill Talks About the Steamy Bathtub Scene From ‘1883’

The trailer for 1883 finds Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's characters sharing an intimate scene in a bathtub. The clip — while short — answers one burning question about the Paramount+ prequel to Yellowstone.

The Dutton family's origin story will be told with as much provocation as the modern-day telling, starring Kevin Costner on the Paramount Network. Blood, cursing and nudity are staples of each episode of Yellowstone. In fact, one can probably count on one hand the female characters from the show who haven't appeared partially undressed or haven't been intimate with a male lead (Willa Hayes and Caroline Warner from Market Equities are the only two the ToC team could think of).

The two country singers play the married James and Margaret Dutton on 1883. In real life, the pair have gone to great lengths to keep it PG talking about their marriage and life together; that's important in a genre that's more family-friendly than most. Any scene that shows the pair locked in arms is going to draw a tremendous amount of attention from fans, something Hill seems to acknowledge in a recent interview.

Paramount+

"It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill tells People. "I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us."

In People, the pair are described as simply taking a bath together, but the trailer portrays it as something more romantic. This isn't the only clip that finds both singers parting with their well-earned, gentle personas. McGraw's character kills about a half dozen men and shouts the F-word during the two-minute-long clip. One can be assured that this isn't Flicka Part 2.

The above Taste of Country video also addresses important questions about the pair's involvement in the show, including if any new music from Hill will coincide with the series. Taste of Country's Billy Dukes and Adison Haager will address each episode of 1883 in the new Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or on Taste of Country.