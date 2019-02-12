Faith Hill’s Father Has Died, Tim McGraw Confirms

Faith Hill's dad, Wesley "Ted" Perry, has died. Tim McGraw shared the news on Facebook, speaking to the impact the 88-year-old had on his life.

According to an obituary at Legacy, Ted Perry died on Feb. 5 at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn. He is Hill's adopted father — Ted and Edna Perry raised the singer from infancy in Star, Miss. The obituary remembers him as a man who never met a stranger, enjoyed gardening and was a longtime member of the Star Baptist Church.

"He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I've ever known," McGraw wrote on Facebook. "No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend. I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for."

Hill has not commented publicly about her father's passing. Edna died in 2016. In addition to Hill (real name Audrey Faith Perry), Ted Perry leaves behind his children Wesley and Steve and their respective wives, seven grandchildren and their respective spouses, if married.

Appearing on Pickler & Ben in November Hill talked about her father and even shared a video of him laughing uncontrollably after waking from a nap.

"My sweet dad is 88 years old now, and he’s the salt of the earth kind of man," she said. "We've always made each other laugh so hard over the silliest things — the kind of laughter that you have in school or church that always gets you in trouble."

Professionally Hill is starring as one of the judges on the new CBS talent competition The World's Best. It debut on Feb. 3, right after the Super Bowl.