Think you could spot Lainey Wilson out in public any ol' day? Think again!

The country singer was out in the middle of downtown Nashville recently in broad daylight and was not recognized by the hundreds of people wandering the streets. In fact, one woman sang her song "Heart Like a Truck" just feet away from Wilson and still didn't know it was her.

It was all a part of a gag put together by Joe and Steven from the YouTube channel Are You Kidding TV. The show features the two of them and sometimes a celebrity seeing just how far fans would go to win a prize.

For their latest project, they enlisted the help of Wilson. The pair stood on either side of her in the heart of Music City issuing a challenge to everyone passing by. The task was to belt out one of the "4X4XU" singer's songs while also wearing bell bottoms. The first person to do it would win $500.

One person sees the sign and can't contain her excitement; however, she's not wearing bell bottoms. She tells the people around her about the setup, and among them is one woman whose pants flare out just enough to be considered bell bottoms in the eyes of Wilson.

She quickly searches for the lyrics on her phone before awkwardly singing "Heart Like a Truck." The woman makes it through the chorus before getting the nod of approval and claiming her prize. It's then that Wilson introduces herself.

"Oh s--t," the fans says in shock, "Are you kidding me?"

Why Does Lainey Wilson Wear Bell Bottoms?

While Wilson's signature look includes bell bottoms, she wasn't always into the flared jeans. She says that she received her first pair at a young age, but the choice to wear them has more to do with her career than anything else.

"I was really trying to figure out what I could do to stand apart from the rest of the females in Nashville, because it's important to do that," she shared with Variety in 2023.

The look has certainly pushed her in front of the crowd, but if this video is any indication, the pants might not be enough for her fans to recognize her in public — even in Nashville.

