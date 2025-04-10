Don’t Butter Those Biscuits! FDA Recalls 1,700 Pounds of Butter

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse, the FDA swoops in and recalls almost a ton of butter.

All Recipes is reporting that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has announced a recall of 189 cases of Cabot Creamery butter, equal to about 1,701 pounds,

Why Is the FDA Recalling Butter?

Apparently, the butter that's facing recall was found to contain elevated levels of coliform. According to PennState Extension, coliform bacteria serve as an "indicator organism" of low sanitary quality in water.

It can also appear in other foods and dairy, and while most symptoms are mild, they can be severe.

There is a chance that eating the butter with the elevated coliform could lead to more serious issues due to the fact that there could be other bacteria with it, like E. coli, which could be deadly.

What Butter Is Being Recalled?

Here's what you are looking for on your sticks of butter to know if they are part of the recall that was issued by the FDA:

Cabot Creamery 8-ounce Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted in a cardboard package containing two 4-ounce sticks.

UPC 0 78354 62038 0, Lot Number 090925-055, Item Number 2038, and "Best By" date of Sept. 9, 2025.

You could risk it and consume this Cabot butter that has been recalled, but you are much better off tossing it in the trash and sending it to butter heaven or bringing it back to the store of purchase for some weird looks and a refund.

This latest recall is one to be added to an abundance of others that have come down lately. It's not clear what is going on out there in the food industry so far in 2025, but it's not great.

