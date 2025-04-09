Johnsonville Recalls 22,672 Pounds of Cheddar Bratwurst — Do Not Eat!
When you fire up the grill this spring, make sure that you aren't cooking recalled Johnsonville Cheddar Bratwurst, as there could be a foreign material in there.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a Class I recall on approximately 22,672 pounds of cheddar bratwurst which may be contaminated with hard plastic.
The report also states that the problem was discovered after Johnsonville notified FSIS that it had received two consumer complaints reporting hard plastic material found in their bratwurst product.
Although two people claim to have bitten into a hard plastic material, they either didn't swallow it or if so, it didn't cause any bodily harm, as there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products.
The reason that the USDA has made this recall a Class I is that it if consumed, if could cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, is also worried that consumers may have purchased these bratwurst and chosen to freeze them, not realizing that they have the recalled product on hand perhaps for a summer cookout.
Here's what you are looking for, as far as what's being recalled: 19-oz. Sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of "Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst" and the package code B9FOD.
The product subject to recall bears establishment number "Est. 1647" on the front of the label.
These brats were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Anyone with questions about the recall — or if you have bit into some hard plastic while eating the recalled bratwurst — should contact Amanda Fritsch, Consumer Relations Coordinator, at 888-556-2728 or anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com.
