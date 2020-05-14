Nearly 40 country stars and other celebrities will help raise money for a Nashville-area nonprofit feeding frontline workers and others affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Feed the Front Line Live, Presented By CMT will be a day-long online benefit concert and fundraiser.

Set for Wednesday (May 20), Feed the Front Line Live will include performances and appearances from country stars Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Kip Moore, Tenille Townes, Tim McGraw and more. Additionally, folk artist Adam Melchor, pop-rocker Avril Lavigne, soulful singer Grace Potter and others are in the lineup, and NFL star Petyon Manning, actor Rita Wilson and more will get involved, too.

The livestream will air during the three traditional meal times — breakfast (10AM ET), lunch (2PM ET) and dinner (8PM ET) — with different lineups of stars involved in each segment. Fans can tune in via CMT's Facebook page and YouTube channel and donate at FTFL.org.

Founded in March by, among others, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie, Feed the Front Line aims to feed frontline workers and others directly affected by the pandemic, and support local restaurants and their employees at the same time. Donations help Feed the Front Line pay the staff at partner restaurants to cook meals, which are then delivered, free of charge, to area workers and others in need.

"Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and country music's biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed frontline workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis," says Maggie McGraw, who is the FTFL Nashville chapter's vice president. "We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country."

Thus far, Feed the Front Line has raised more than $750,000 and delivered almost 50,000 meals.

Feed the Front Line Live, Presented By CMT Lineup:

Adam Melchor

Avril Lavigne

Billy Ray Cyrus

Blanco Brown

Brad Paisley

Brett Young

Caitlyn Smith

Carly Pearce

Cassadee Pope

Charlie Worsham

Chase Rice

Dustin Lynch

Faith Hill

Grace Potter

Hailey Whitters

Jimmie Allen

Jon Pardi

Kelsea Ballerini

Kenny Chesney

Kip Moore

Kylie Morgan

Lori McKenna

Matt Quinn

Peyton Manning (cameo)

Rita Wilson

Russell Dickerson

Ryan Tannehill (cameo)

Sam Williams

Scotty McCreery

Sheryl Crow

Shy Carter

Sloan Woolly

Solomon Thomas (cameo)

The Warren Brothers & Lance Miller

Tenille Townes

Tim McGraw

Tucker Beathard